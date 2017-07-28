Would you pay Twitter $99 per month for shameless self-promotion? 

Recently, there’s been talk of Twitter opting for a subscription model to capitalize on its existing base of power users. After all, for a company that has repeatedly struggled to maintain consistent user growth—as Twitter exhibited yet again during its Q2 earnings yesterday — it may be a fool’s errand to keep banking on user growth as a revenue stream .

In the meantime, Twitter rolled out a feature that appears to be a step in that direction: An invite-only beta program that automatically promotes tweets and profiles for a monthly fee of $99. Twitter will amplify tweets at random, which means it requires no extra work from users. The intended audience here seems to be brands and small businesses—but you can imagine power users or #thinkfluencers being willing to shell out for some self-promotion.