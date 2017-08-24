Filled With Blood And Drugs, These Delivery Drones Are Saving Lives In Africa

Inside a drone delivery center in Rwanda–the first in the world to make medical deliveries at a national scale–staff answered an emergency call in July. A hospital needed blood for a 24-year-old woman who had just given birth by caesarian section. The hospital had transfused her with two units of blood. But she bled out of those units in 10 minutes.

“In that case, that mom is likely to lose her life–not just in the developing world, but even in the U.S. that mom is in a really difficult, dangerous position,” says Keller Rinaudo, CEO of Zipline, the startup that developed and runs the drone network for the Rwandan government, which supplies it with blood and other medical necessities to deliver to its far-flung clinics. “But in this case, the doctors called Zipline, started placing emergency orders, and Zipline basically instantly did delivery after delivery.”

The drones delivered seven units of red blood cells, four units of plasma, and two units of platelets–together, more blood than was in the woman’s body. After it was transfused into her, she stabilized.

Since Zipline launched its network in Rwanda in October 2016, it has made 1,400 commercial deliveries of 2,600 units of blood; 25% of the time, those are emergency, lifesaving deliveries, as in the case of the 24-year-old mother. The system–which launched well before companies in other countries have been able to begin mass deliveries of less vital cargo, like packages or pizza–has proven that it works well enough that the company now plans to launch an even larger health delivery system with the Tanzanian government in 2018.

“This kind of approach–instant delivery in medicine–absolutely directly saves lives,” says Rinaudo. “And it can operate in a cost-effective, reliable way, and people can rely on it with their lives.”

The core technology itself, a small autonomous plane called Zip, was developed to fly through any type of weather. “Two days ago, we were flying through a hurricane,” he says. When a doctor or nurse at a clinic or hospital requests blood via text message or a call, the order is packed on the drone, which flies at 62 miles an hour and can carry a little over three pounds of cargo. The delivery is dropped gently by parachute outside the health center, and health workers get a text message notification to go outside and pick it up.

In Rwanda, the company’s 15 drones can make up to 200 deliveries in a day, serving 12 clinics (though it will soon scale up to 21). In Tanzania, which has a land area roughly 35 times larger than Rwanda, drones will make as many as 2,000 flights a day from four distribution centers serving more than 1,000 health centers and 10 million people. The network will be the largest autonomous delivery system in operation anywhere in the world.