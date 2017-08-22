Out at work? This podcast wants to hear what that means for you

The show, which is hosted by Kathy Tu and Tobin Low, has just launched its new season and they’re focusing on how the LGBTQ community interacts with the modern workplace. At a time when LGBTQ job protections are under threat at the federal and state level, it’s an important question. To tell those stories, though, Nancy needs people willing to speak up about whether or not they’re out on the job and what that has meant for them personally, professionally, and financially. Specifically, they are looking for “difficult, funny, embarrassing, surprising stories.” If you have a story to tell, take their survey here.

To kick off their new season, the show starts with a Pride event held in a very unlikely workplace—the Pentagon. It’s a surprising story about the brave civilians, military personnel, and even officers who organized a Pride event at the Department of Defense’s headquarters shortly after the repeal of the controversial “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” policy. Listen here.

Read more: 4 Charts That Illustrate The Bias Against LGBTQ Workers In The Nonprofit World and Six Steps For Finding LGBT-Friendly EmployersML