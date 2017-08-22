Tasers Are A Deadly Factor In Far More Police Encounters Than Previously Thought, Study Finds

The Taser is thought to be a “less than lethal” alternative to a firearm during aggressive police encounters. But in a new tally , Reuters has counted 1,005 incidents in the U.S. in which people died after police stunned them with the electrical weapons, most since the early 2000s. The Taser was ruled to be a cause or contributing factor in 153 of those deaths—far more than the 24 cases the company has counted.

According to court records, police reports, and news stories from 1983, as well as reports by other organizations, Reuters found that

Nine in 10 of those who died were unarmed and one in four suffered from mental illness or neurological disorders, according to Reuters.

More than 100 of the fatal encounters began with a 911 call for help during a medical emergency.

More than 400 incidents included court documents that had detailed accounts of the incidents, and a fourth of those showed that Tasers were the only form of police force.

In 193 wrongful death cases, cities and their insurers paid a total of $172 million, but due to confidentiality, that number is certainly higher than $172 million.

Tasers save lives, according to Axon Enterprise, the company that makes them, and to police officials, who have cited independent studies showing that when deployed correctly, Tasers reduce injuries among both police and the people they subdue. Steve Tuttle, the company’s vice president for communications, said they are “the safest force option available to law enforcement.”

While the company has warned police against using Tasers on someone “who is actually or perceived to be mentally ill,” that specific recommendation is not included in a list of warnings it gives to police departments, which have full discretion in designing polices for the weapon’s use. Officially, Axon warns police against using the weapons on people who exhibit “extreme agitation” and “bizarre behavior.”

Amid widespread concern about police use of force—particularly with people suffering from mental or emotional issues—there is no authoritative data about fatalities involving Tasers or any weapon used by police. The Taser is one of the most widely used: More than 90% of U.S. police agencies use them, and the company estimates they have been deployed more than 3 million times in the field.

Axon called the Reuters report misleading because most of the deaths also involved other use-of-force and because the autopsies had not been peer-reviewed, even though courts don’t require that standard.

While Axon keeps a record of deadly incidents involving Tasers, the company doesn’t share that data. Recently, it sent an alert to law enforcement groups summarizing some of the key points of the Reuters report, describing them as “not new” and promising to provide “key resources” to repudiate its findings.