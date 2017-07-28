Watch an international team of astronauts get launched into space

Hopefully NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik, Sergey Ryazanskiy of Roscosmos, and Paolo Nespoli of the European Space Agency like each other, because they are about to spend at least the next four months together living in very tight quarters on the International Space Station. The new roommates are getting launched into space at 11:41 a.m. from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, NASA reports, and we can watch the Real World: Space Station unfold live on NASA TV this morning. (Watch here.)