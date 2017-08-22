Gawker’s legacy: 5 more chilling lawsuits meant to silence the media

Today is the first anniversary of Gawker‘s demise. The website, while hated by many, was the go-to site for snark, unvarnished takes, and courageous scoops that other outlets wouldn’t dare publish.

Gawker was ultimately killed by money and power. Hulk Hogan’s successful lawsuit against it–bankrolled by tech billionaire Peter Thiel–led to its bankruptcy and eventual fire sale to Univision.

At the time, many wondered if the case would create a bad precedent. Would spurious lawsuits from angry rich people become a tool to silence journalism? We’re one year in, and we can say that, yes, this has become a sad reality. In fact, there are quite a few suits currently brewing, or recently settled, that were levied with the same intent to stop a media company from publishing the truth, or punish someone after the fact.

Here’s a surely non-exhaustive rundown of some outlets or journalists being hit with expensive and, for some, potentially career-ending lawsuits: