Microsoft has an AI-powered answer to Google Photos

Two years after the launch of Google Photos, Microsoft is building similar artificial intelligence features into its own Photos app for Windows 10. A preview version of the app, spotted by Windows Central, can show photos of specific people using facial recognition, and can also search for categories, colors, months, and other generic terms. Microsoft hasn’t officially announced these features, but they’ll likely arrive later this year with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.
Even then, Microsoft will have more catching up to do. Last month, Google Photos added photo printing, suggestions on who to share photos with, and a way to automatically share all your photos with a trusted contact. And as of May, Google’s service had reached 500 million users.