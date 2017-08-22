advertisement
Google may have an answer to Amazon’s Echo Dot

[Photo: Google]
By Jared Newman1 minute Read

Google is reportedly building a smaller, cheaper version of its Google Home connected speaker, designed to take on Amazon’s $50 Echo Dot. A report by Android Police is light on details on the rumored product, but claims that Google could announce it alongside new Pixel phones and a Pixel-branded Chromebook at a hardware event this fall.

The full-sized Google Home launched last November for $129, undercutting the standard Amazon Echo by about $50, though both products have periodically slashed their prices through limited-time sales. (Amazon, for instance, is currently selling its full-sized Echo for $100.) Still, Amazon’s smaller Echo Dot appears to be outselling both devices, giving precious market share to Amazon in the virtual assistant wars. That’s not something Google can abide for much longer.

