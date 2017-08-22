Hey brands, here’s why people call you out on social media

Ever wonder what you’re doing wrong? A new analysis by Sprout Social uncovers some of the reasons why consumers call out brands and companies on social media , and it turns out, people don’t like liars. Dishonesty was cited as the most common reason someone called out a brand, with 60% of respondents citing it. Bad customer service and rude in-person experiences were also high on the list. Only 14% said they called out a brand for being too political , which is surprisingly low given that staying silent on political topics has become increasingly difficult for brands in the age of Trump.

Sprout Social also looked at what consumers who call out brands are hoping to gain. Interestingly, only 38% said they’re looking for a refund. More commonly, people are looking to raise awareness with the media or other consumers (hoping to go viral, we reckon). More than half of respondents, 55%, said they’re hoping for an apology.

The survey of 1,003 online consumers was conducted in July by independent research firm Survata and included as part of Sprout Social’s Q3 2017 index. Check out the full report here.