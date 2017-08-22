Ford might build electric vehicles in China

The U.S. automaker is exploring setting up a joint venture with China’s Anhui Zotye Automobile Company to build electric vehicles in the country, reports Reuters. Not only is China the world’s largest automaker, the government is pursuing aggressive goals to have electric and plug-in hybrid cars make up 20% of vehicles on the road by 2025. The reasoning: It would help cut back on the pollution affecting many large Chinese cities. If the Ford-Anhui Zotye joint venture goes forward, the two car companies would create an entirely new brand for the electric vehicles to be sold under.