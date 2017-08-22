Illegal industrial dumping was turning dogs blue in Mumbai

The strange blue dogs began appearing on the streets of Mumbai on August 11, reports the Guardian. After local residents surmised that their bright blue fur could be the result of swimming in a polluted river, they approached the pollution control board to ask that it investigate a local manufacturing company that they suspected could be illegally dumping dyes and other pollutants into the river. On Wednesday the pollution control board confirmed as much and the manufacturing company was shut down. An animal welfare company has managed to catch some of the dogs and wash the dye off and noted that they appear to be unharmed in other ways.