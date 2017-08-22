- 08.22.17
- 6:06 am
Facebook’s Safety Check will now be a permanent feature on its app
The feature first appeared in 2014 and allows Facebook users to mark themselves “safe” if they are in the area of a calamitous event like a terror attack or a natural disaster. The feature will now get a permanent home inside Facebook’s mobile apps, the company has announced. Users will now be able to access the Safety Check page to see where the feature has been activated as well as get information about the event.