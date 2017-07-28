advertisement
Uber CEO watch: GE’s Jeffrey Immelt is reportedly on the short list of candidates

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

With HP’s Meg Whitman having publicly withdrawn herself from the Uber pool (pun intended), the list of people being considered to take over for Travis Kalanick is getting shorter. Per Bloomberg, that list includes fewer than six people at this point. Among them is Jeffrey Immelt, the current chief executive of General Electric, who said last month he is stepping down from the multinational conglomerate after 16 years.   

