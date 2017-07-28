Hackers will try to infiltrate voting machines this weekend, but in a good way

The Def Con hacking convention in Las Vegas will host its first “hacker voting village” event this weekend in which hackers will get their hands on more than 30 pieces of election equipment ranging from voting machines to digital poll books, reports Reuters. They’ll then be able to do anything they want to the machines from trying to inject malicious code into them to literally tearing them apart to mess with the hardware inside. The goal of the event is to raise awareness about how elections can be manipulated through hacking.