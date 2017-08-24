A Fix For Food Waste And Hunger: Big Batches Of Soup

Cincinnati chef Suzy DeYoung used to run a high-end catering company that served everyone from visiting presidents to Bruce Springsteen. In 2014, however, she became tired of the trade-offs, which included making too much food to ensure choosy diners always had options, and buying only the freshest and prettiest produce while lots of just plain edible stuff went overlooked. “That always kind of haunted me and I hated that,” she says.

Many restaurant chefs (and more than a few home cooks) follow the same ethos. As a result, America wastes roughly 40% of available food. That seems particularly egregious in Cincinnati, where the childhood poverty rate is nearly double the national average, leaving many kids food insecure.

DeYoung’s answer was to found La Soupe, a nonprofit that collects leftover produce from grocery stores and local organic farms to make an array of flavorful and inventive soups, which are then frozen and redistributed locally to stop child hunger.

Last year, the group saved an estimated 125,000 pounds of produce from the landfill, serving 800 quarts a week through 47 participating agencies around city during the school year. By July, they’d already surpassed that amount of salvage, and expect to double it by the end of the year.

Based on a general one-pound-per-person estimate, DeYoung figures that means she’ll be making the equivalent of 250,000 meals annually to those in need. The group earned a Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for outstanding local public service from the Jefferson Awards Foundation earlier this year.

La Soupe operates out of a 900-square-foot outpost called the Soupe Shack that’s in a poor rural area about 30 minutes east of downtown. To gather ingredients, DeYoung enlists 200 volunteers who use a modified version of Food Rescue US a donation delivery app that allows grocers to itemize what needs to be picked up, food banks to claim it, and participating drivers to agree to shuttle specific loads in between them.

That works well for a lot of leftover staples, but not really things on the verge of spoiling. Plus, food banks have their own limitations; not everyone has the time or transportation to reach one, or the right ingredients or kitchen appliances at home to turn what they could pick up into a proper meal.