Meg Whitman shoots down Uber CEO rumors

The HP CEO took to Twitter to make it clear she’s not going anywhere.
(1/3) Normally I do not comment on rumors, but the speculation about my future and Uber has become a distraction.
— Meg Whitman (@MegWhitman) July 28, 2017
(2/3) So let me make this as clear as I can. I am fully committed to HPE and plan to remain the company’s CEO.
— Meg Whitman (@MegWhitman) July 28, 2017
(3/3) We have a lot of work still to do at HPE and I am not going anywhere. Uber’s CEO will not be Meg Whitman.
— Meg Whitman (@MegWhitman) July 28, 2017