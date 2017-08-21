- 08.21.17
- 5:15 pm
Corporate America Couldn’t Just Let Us Enjoy The Eclipse
Because everything, even the moon temporarily blotting out the sun, is a commercial opportunity.
There was a moment in modern marketing–and it was just a moment, right around the time social media still felt like a new, fun club we all just joined, but not yet a required media outlet–that a well-timed tweet from a brand to acknowledge, pay tribute to, or joke about a cultural event would be well received, and maybe even thoroughly enjoyed. The Oreo dunk heard ’round the (advertising) world, perhaps a well-timed Denny’s or Arby’s tweet. But then, as with all great ideas, soon rumbled the rest of the herd, and before you knew it White Castle was #NeverForgetting.
Which brings us to the solar eclipse. It’s Zeitgeist City across the Internet and brands could not let the opportunity go by. It’s not that many of these are that terrible in isolation, it’s just all together it feels… shudder… ugh.
So if you haven’t burned your retinas out trying to stare down the sun with a discount pair of eclipse glasses, these tweets might just do the job.
Looking to watch the #SolarEclipse? ☀️ Check out this easy DIY pinhole projector using our Munchkins® donut hole treats box! ???? pic.twitter.com/wbEwJyBdWU
— Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) August 19, 2017
Total Eclipse of the Hearth #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/kywTxNir6n
— Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) August 21, 2017
The solar eclipse is today! Make it the most epic day, night, day, night of summer. ????, ????, ????, ???? #BecauseSummer #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/t4Je9N7sAm
— Malibu Rum (@maliburumus) August 21, 2017
We're so ready for #SolarEclipse2017. RT if you'll be watching our FB LIVE coverage straight from #OasisoftheSeas today at 2:30PM EST. pic.twitter.com/HQelZEKied
— Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) August 21, 2017
wow, unbelievable. a mooncake on a plate looks EXACTLY like an eclipse. sorry to blow your mind on https://t.co/iCgltxh1t3 today. pic.twitter.com/pOdYnXgyRn
— Denny's (@DennysDiner) August 21, 2017
The #SolarEclipse2017 is a once-in-a-lifetime Ring!*
*But, for real, Chicken Rings are NOT NASA-approved lenses, you guys. pic.twitter.com/5ql2WKevIp
— White Castle (@WhiteCastle) August 21, 2017
Wear special glasses when looking at the perfect alignment of 3 Pringles. The deliciousness can be blinding. #PringlesStack #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/e8dBLoF6O0
— Pringles (@Pringles) August 21, 2017
Today, we celebrated a momentous astronomical event in America with the dawn of the All-New Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. #TotalEclipseCross pic.twitter.com/Ts56oFRqS2
— Mitsubishi USA (@mitsucars) August 21, 2017
Whatever you do today, make sure you go to Krispy Kreme for a taste of #ChocolateGlaze (US/CAN) pic.twitter.com/14Z9kvCYIU
— krispykreme (@krispykreme) August 21, 2017
Hostess has declared Golden CupCakes the official snack cake of the eclipse. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/dnCJx0yqPr
— Hostess Snacks (@Hostess_Snacks) August 21, 2017
With so many attempts, one brand was bound to try something that was actually pretty great–and that honor fell to perhaps the most aptly named snack of all, nailing the reactive tweet below.
Lol ok https://t.co/lobyuNOkee
— MoonPie (@MoonPie) August 21, 2017