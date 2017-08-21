advertisement
Corporate America Couldn’t Just Let Us Enjoy The Eclipse

Because everything, even the moon temporarily blotting out the sun, is a commercial opportunity.

[Photo: Flickr user Kevin Hodgson]
By Jeff Beer2 minute Read

There was a moment in modern marketing–and it was just a moment, right around the time social media still felt like a new, fun club we all just joined, but not yet a required media outlet–that a well-timed tweet from a brand to acknowledge, pay tribute to, or joke about a cultural event would be well received, and maybe even thoroughly enjoyed. The Oreo dunk heard ’round the (advertising) world, perhaps a well-timed Denny’s or Arby’s tweet. But then, as with all great ideas, soon rumbled the rest of the herd, and before you knew it White Castle was #NeverForgetting.

Which brings us to the solar eclipse. It’s Zeitgeist City across the Internet and brands could not let the opportunity go by. It’s not that many of these are that terrible in isolation, it’s just all together it feels… shudder… ugh.

So if you haven’t burned your retinas out trying to stare down the sun with a discount pair of eclipse glasses, these tweets might just do the job.

With so many attempts, one brand was bound to try something that was actually pretty great–and that honor fell to perhaps the most aptly named snack of all, nailing the reactive tweet below.

About the author

Jeff Beer is a staff editor at Fast Company, covering advertising, marketing, and brand creativity. He lives in Toronto.

