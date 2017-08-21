Android’s next version is called “Oreo,” and it’s coming soon

Google and Oreo appear to be teaming up for the latest version of Android. The operating system once codenamed Android O is now officially named “ Android 8.0 Oreo ,” marking the second time Google has gone corporate for its dessert-themed nicknames. (The company used “KitKat” for Android 4.4 back in 2013.) Android Oreo’s main features include stricter battery-saving requirements for apps, picture-in-picture mode for videos, and a snooze button for notifications .

Google says 11 vendors plan to launch new Android Oreo phones or update some existing handsets by year end, but upgrade timing for specific phones is still unclear. Google’s own Pixel and Nexus devices should get the update soon, though, and a new framework in Oreo called Project Treble is supposed to allow faster updates for new devices going forward. Google is also expected to announce some new Pixel phones with Oreo on-board in the near future–just in time to take on the iPhone 8.JN