Facebook has a “Facebook-nevers” problem, and it’s getting worse

The eyeballs of tweens and teens are always coveted by advertisers. According to new data from eMarketer , both Instagram and Snapchat will see usage rates rise in the double digits among the younger demographic in the U.S. and U.K. over the next year. Meanwhile, Facebook’s growth will continue to slow.

In fact, Facebook will see a usage decline in the 12 to 17 age group, according to eMarketer. There’s a growing demographic of “Facebook-nevers,” which are younger social network users who simply avoid Facebook altogether.

The real winner here is Snap, whose stock has been flailing on numerous reports that it doesn’t have a solid path to monetization. A rabid and growing audience of younger users will likely help show its worth as a viable business, and will attract more marketers to the app. Of course, this is good news for Facebook-owned Instagram, too; although, eMarketer points out that while Instagram is still bigger in the U.S., Snapchat has more users in the age group 12 to 17 and 18 to 24.

We’ll see if this helps Snap’s stock price. You can read the full eMarketer report here.