Bias In Business Can’t Be Ignored, From Google To Charlottesville

After a recent appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, I got into a bit of off-camera back-and-forth with Squawk Box co-anchor Joe Kernen. We’d been talking on air about President Trump’s relationship with CEOs . I argued that business leaders have a moral responsibility, one that is increasingly connected to business performance. Kernen felt I was being naïve, that corporate morality is a facade that is quickly jettisoned in favor of financial opportunity.

Perhaps both things can be true–the responsibility, and the avoidance of it–but that’s not what we discussed after the cameras got turned off. Kernen felt I’d adopted a holier-than-thou posture by specifically bringing up the Nazism and white supremacy that sparked violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Did Fast Company talk about moral responsibility when President Obama brought rappers who were former drug dealers into the White House, Kernen asked me? He implication is that I was applying a double standard when it came to President Trump.

I found the exchange a bit mystifying. Not because I’m not susceptible to bouts of righteousness; we all are. And we can all gain from a better understanding of the perspective of others (even if we disagree with them). But my point wasn’t about politics or about Trump, it wasn’t about Democrats versus Republicans. The point I was trying to zero in on was about business leaders, regardless of the political landscape, and their increasingly vital role in shaping and encouraging our culture and society.

We’ve been writing consistently about the values and mission that undergird business enterprises. A corporation is a platform for many things: employment, wealth creation, the distribution of products and services, and so on. But it is also a cultural platform, a network through which messages are sent and received about what is acceptable, what is laudable, what is expected in our social intercourse.

The decisions that big-name CEOs made earlier this month to depart from and disband the President’s advisory councils are expressions of social values. Some Trump Administration critics (including some of my colleagues here at Fast Company) believe these CEOs should not be praised for stepping down now; that they should never have participated with this president in the first place. Regardless, there was a clear message in this acute moment: that bigotry and violence cannot be tolerated.

There is, I believe, a clear through-line between the events and repercussions coming out of Charlottesville and the controversies and scandals earlier this summer around sexism in Silicon Valley. In both situations, the question arises: What is the role of business in addressing societal values? What’s more, what is the role–and, dare I say it, the responsibility–of a CEO in leading and directing that dialogue?

There are systemic biases of many kinds built into American culture, and it is not unexpected that those biases are reflected in how American businesses operate. (That it takes a crisis, and a death, to prompt some operations to address neo-Nazi hate speech is itself illuminating.) What matters going forward is how those biases manifest themselves. Gender dynamics are a critical front line in these efforts, particularly as they’ve emerged in the tech community (which likes to view itself as enlightened). The pattern of misogyny has been unmistakable, from Uber to 500 StartUps to the much-discussed Google memo. No one can credibly claim to be unaware of the structural gender inequality that exists today–from equal pay to board representation to funding opportunities. What is actually being done about all this remains, still, a work in progress.