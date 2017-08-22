These are the best jobs that don’t require a college degree

We already know that college degrees come at a high cost. Last year , the average student debt load was $37,172, according to analysis by higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

Some jobs in growing fields, however, pay well and don’t require a bachelor’s degree. CareerCast crunched the numbers (salary data and growth outlook from the Bureau of Labor Statistics) to identify the top 10 jobs. Many are in healthcare, but you’ll also find electrician, plumber, executive assistant, and broadcast technician in the mix.

However, CareerCast’s analysts found that web developer is not only a promising full-time path, but also one of the best jobs for part-time and freelance work in 2017. The IT industry usually places a premium on advanced degrees, but the BLS says associate’s degrees will do, and the annual median salary is $66,130 with a forecast of 27% growth.