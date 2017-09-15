Can Initial Coin Offerings Give New Life To Social Good Companies?

Startups normally raise money from venture capital or seed funds, from banks, or via crowdfunding. But recently, blockchain technology has produced a new possibility: initial coin offerings (ICOs), where instead of issuing equity, debt or perks, entrepreneurs launch a virtual currency, in the form of a coin or token.

ICOs, which skirt normal financial regulation and allow companies to go directly to investors, have proved hugely popular and yet hugely controversial. A cross between crowdfunding and a conventional equity IPO, they could be the future of finance, heralding an entirely new way to raise funds. Or, critics say, they may be a flash-in-the-pan: a hot 2017 craze that falters before it gets stable footing.

To Paul Allard, CEO of newly formed Impak Coin, ICOs offer an opportunity to get more capital to socially beneficial companies and to break the stranglehold of traditional players in the startup financing market. The money raised from Impak Coin, which is now on sale and has raised more than $1 million so far, will go to fund impact-type businesses (that is, companies that produce a social return as well as a financial one). Allard hopes to build a wider “ecosystem” of investors and companies–including a fully fledged bank–outside the traditional financial realm.

“The system will help ordinary citizens to spend their money in a company that is accredited and recognized as social impact company. It will help these companies raise their capital and their sales,” he says, in an interview. “If, as an investor, I have a couple of thousands of bucks, I can’t participate in the impact investment world. But with this app and platform, you’ll be able to do it.”

Dozens of mostly blockchain startups have launched ICOs in the last 12 months, issuing coins and tokens to buyers that have grown to a value of hundreds of millions of dollars. The largest so far–for blockchain startup Tezos–raised $230 million in just two weeks. With names like CompCoin, Blocktix, and SkinCoin, the ICOs come from different industries, from financial services to online tickets to electronic sports, and offer different types of currency.

Some ICOs are “token sales.” That means buyers are purchasing the right to participate in the company, for instance, to buy its products and services once they are available. One token might, for example, buy data storage or cybersecurity services with a new startup that has yet to launch. Other coins give buyers actual ownership of shares, or future profits, and are more akin to digital stock certificates. Tokens and coins are normally tradable in secondary exchanges, as investors speculate that their value could rise, or fall, over time.

ICOs, which have raised more money this year than early-stage VC funding, have raised worries that investors (or issuers) could be harmed in the process. Even Allard agrees that the market is frothy, like the dot-com internet boom of the late-1990s. Last month, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it might class some of the virtual currencies as securities and therefore subject to its regulatory oversight. And Chinese regulators have declared ICOs in that country illegal. The news prompted worries of a widespread crackdown and a dampening of interest in the coin market.