This very important petition would replace a Confederate statue with one of Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott reportedly cannot stand the rain , but perhaps an outdoor statue of her would feel differently.

Following the recent national conversation about Confederate statues, a petition has emerged on Change.org that would put a monument of the iconic hip-hop artist in place of a Confederate one in Olde Towne Portsmouth Virginia. So far, the petition has 22,795 of the 25,000 it needs to advance to City Council for (hopefully earnest) consideration.

“Before she was ‘Missy Misdemeanor’ she was Melissa Arnette Elliott, born on July 1, 1971 in Portsmouth, Virginia,” the petition reads. “Hailing from humble beginnings as the only child of a power company dispatcher and a welder at Portsmouth’s lauded naval shipyard, she rose to become a platinum recording artist with over 30-million albums sold. All this without even once owning a slave.”

Elliott herself is aware of the petition, and is apparently touched by it.