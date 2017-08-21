Today’s solar eclipse will cost the American economy $700 million

That’s how much American businesses are estimated to lose in productivity terms, reports CNBC. The sum was calculated by outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas by estimating that 87 million workers will take about 20 minutes out of their workday today to prepare for and view the two-and-a-half-minute eclipse. However, the lost productivity due to the once-in-a-lifetime cosmic event is nothing compared to sporting events. The firm estimates that every hour of basketball during March Madness costs American companies $615 million.MG