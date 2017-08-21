advertisement
It’ll now cost you up to 80% more to grab an Uber in Hong Kong

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company was forced to raise prices in the region after Hong Kong authorities evaluated Uber’s business practices, Reuters reports. Beginning today, fees for UberX and UberASSIST rides will start at $45 HKD ($5.75 USD)–a rise up to 80%. Uber says the price rise will mainly benefit the drivers themselves and in a statement said that the company is committed to their investment in Hong Kong.

