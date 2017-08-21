Formula One is launching an e-sports world championship

The real-world motor racing championship is set to embrace the virtual world this September to November, reports Reuters. Its new eSports Series will allow gamers to compete in races on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC to determine who the 40 fastest virtual racers are. The semifinals will be held in London in late October, with 20 winners going on to compete in the finals at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina circuit in late November. Formula One managing director Sean Bratches said the new e-sports series was “an amazing opportunity for our business–strategically and in the way we engage fans.”