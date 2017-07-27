Zuck vs. Musk: Maybe they both have a point on AI

If you’ve been following the public back-and-forth between Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla’s Elon Musk, you probably know that the two tech titans don’t see eye to eye on artificial intelligence. Will it solve our greatest problems or lead to our ultimate destruction? Zuckerberg has generally been more sunny and optimistic, while Musk has been warning that we have to be prepared for the havoc AI will wreak on jobs, the economy, and society. But maybe they both have a point—or maybe they’re not even speaking the same language.