After Charlottesville, It’s Up To Cities To Lead on Inclusion

Divisions are roiling America. Walls–both real and imagined–are being erected as Nazis and bigots flagrantly march on our streets, leadership lacks at the top, and unease permeates the country. Is this the America that we want?

The racist violence and bigotry exhibited in Charlottesville, Virginia, this past weekend was an assault on all of us. Whether it travels under the name of the alt-right, white nationalism, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, or homophobia, this racialized hatred saps America of its strength and robs society of its safety and freedom. It undermines the America that abolished slavery, ended segregation, and fights for the freedom of the oppressed.

Throughout our history, America has sinned in many ways, but as Martin Luther King once said, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” I still believe that this is our shared path forward in this country–and city leaders nationwide share this sentiment. In the wake of the Charlottesville tragedy, mayors and other local leaders across this nation have come together with one unified voice, standing against hate and working to create a better tomorrow.

With white nationalists planning more demonstrations and hundreds of Confederate monuments still saturating our country’s shared civic space, it is time for cities to take a stand. While we must reflect on how to best respect the right to free speech, it must be known–and known loudly–that hate and racist violence on our city streets is unacceptable.

This is a time where those in positions of power, from city hall to the White House, must bring people together and denounce hate, not mincing words or conflating the intentions of “all sides.” Leaders that should be revered for taking a stand–like the mayors of Charlottesville, New Orleans, Lexington, and more–are seeking to reflect the shared inclusive values of today’s America by tearing down these landmarks that memorialize slavery and segregation.

Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer did just that when he listened to his constituents who didn’t want prejudice enshrined in bronze in their community. He pointed to Americans’ will to defeat bigotry in a recent NPR interview, saying, “We have overcome so many threats to our democracy and our country. We overcame McCarthyism and Jim Crow laws and segregation. And we did it through what we have–through the norms and the principles that make up the kind of beating heart of democracy. I know that we’re going to overcome . . . this new surge of bigotry that now has come up.”