Report: Trump is finally ousting Steve Bannon

It looks like the inevitable has come to pass. Donald Trump has told his aides that he’s decided to remove Steve Bannon from his post as the White House’s chief strategist, according to sources speaking with the New York Times. (Although versions differ; other reports say Bannon is claiming that he resigned from the White House two weeks ago.)

Many have been calling for Bannon’s ousting for months. He helped Trump’s meteoric rise, thanks to his far-right connections and affiliations with organizations like Breitbart news. Given the events in Charlottesville last weekend, many have been calling on Trump to break ties with Bannon and his nationalist ilk. Not only that, but Bannon has reportedly had frequent disagreements with others inside the White House.

Now, it seems Bannon is really out. We’ll wait to see how Breitbart, et al. respond.