This Salad-Making Machine Will Make You The Perfect Salad In 60 Seconds

If you want a salad from the market at the Calafia Cafe in Palo Alto, a restaurant and market run by the ex-Google chef Charlie Ayers, you can pick a pre-packaged salad from a case or visit a salad bar. But you also now have a third option: Sally, a salad-making robot, can prepare one of a thousand possible custom salads in around 60 seconds.

“The issue with packaged salads is that people can’t customize them,” says Deepak Sekar, inventor of the robot and founder and CEO of Chowbotics, the startup marketing Sally. On the robot’s touchscreen, customers can choose a chef-created salad, and the robot will carefully measure out each pre-chopped ingredient–or someone can select any combination they want of 21 ingredients including kale, seared chicken breast, olives, and walnuts.

“Right now, some of our pre-pack salads have croutons in them, and if you have a gluten intolerance or celiac, that disallows you from being able to have that salad,” says Ayers. “Or if there’s a salad that has dairy product in it, again, it’s another lost sale.”

If the current trial of the robot at Calafia goes well, the market may eventually stop making packaged salads and could also decide to scrap the salad bar. The machine avoids any of the potential germs of customers handling food at a self-serve station, and keeps produce refrigerated, helping avoid food waste.

At about the size of a mini-fridge, it also takes up less space than a salad bar, and that might make it especially useful in offices, where it can fit next to vending machines that serve junk food. Since April, Chowbotics has run trials of the technology at various offices. For businesses with fewer than 500 employees, where an on-site cafeteria isn’t financially feasible, the robot could provide an option for fresh food. “That’s going to make people eat healthier,” says Sekar. The machine also lets consumers control the number of calories the salad contains by adjusting ingredients.

In one beta test, at the Silicon Valley startup hub GSVLabs, “we were easily selling 40 or 50 salads a day,” he says. “That’s a pretty small office, like 150 people. We’re finding in bigger offices people end up eating more, and many times we get requests to refill the machine in the middle of the workday because it runs out so quickly.” A third party, either a catering company or a restaurant, handles refilling ingredients.

Ayers and another former Google chef worked with the startup to create a set of recipes to program into the robot, including unusual options like a green tea-coconut dressing (in theory, the coconut oil helps the caffeine in the green tea more easily reach the brain, energizing office workers after lunch). Chowbotics has tweaked the product as it runs beta tests. After a few people forgot to put down a bowl before ordering their salad–and cherry tomatoes flew everywhere–engineers redesigned the machine so it won’t dispense a salad unless a bowl is in place.