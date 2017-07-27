Kickstarter’s CEO and cofounder is leaving

Yancey Strickler, who took over the top spot in 2014, is stepping down as CEO of the crowdfunding site later this year. He announced the move in a blog post on Wednesday night, saying it was time to move on after spending 12 years of his life working on Kickstarter. Earlier this year, we wrote about how the Brooklyn-based company revamped its business model to become a Public Benefit Corporation and vowed never to go public. Strickler didn’t say what his next move would be but said he would be up to “new projects” soon. [via TechCrunch]