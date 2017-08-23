Everlane’s Quest To Make The World’s Most Sustainable Denim

“Denim is a really dirty business,” says Michael Preysman, founder and CEO of Everlane, an online clothing retailer known for transparency in pricing and manufacturing processes.

The dark side of denim manufacturing has been on Preysman’s mind over the last few months. He’s been delving into the global supply chain to find a way to make denim as sustainable as possible. It hasn’t been easy, but after visiting thousands of factories around the world–and stumbling on an enlightened factory owner–Everlane is launching its first-ever line of jeans on September 7. The fashion industry is among the most polluting in the world, but making denim–a $60 billion global market–is particularly terrible for the environment because it pollutes the water. On average, it can take up to 10,000 liters of water to make a single pair of jeans. In most factories, the majority of untreated waste water–full of dyes and other chemicals–goes back into rivers and the ocean. During the denim production process, cotton is dyed with indigo until it is a midnight blue color. In the factory, the indigo is then washed and rewashed until it reaches the desired color. “I think what most people don’t realize is that a light pair of denim jeans started out as a really dark denim,” Preysman says. “They had to take regular cotton, make it really dark blue, then wash it all out to get back the light color.” In Xintang and Gurao, cities in China that are hubs of global denim manufacturing, the water and soil is now dangerously polluted. Greenpeace found five heavy metals (cadmium, chromium, mercury, lead, and copper) in 17 out of 21 water and sediment samples in these regions. In one area, the amount of cadmium exceeded China’s national limit by 128 times. Locals in this region have higher levels of reproductive and fertility problems than the national average, and many die of chemical poisoning. Global waterways are being devastated from textile & tannery manufacturing. Join us at @RiverBlueMovie to discuss: https://t.co/BHKiY4Xb2B pic.twitter.com/BLQVeAFc0d — BF+DA (@BKaccelerator) March 7, 2017

Preysman founded Everlane in 2011, but it took him a full seven years to get into denim, largely because he struggled to locate a sustainable factory. Brands like Levi’s have been trying to find ways to make its supply chain less polluting by equipping factories with better technology. Everlane, which is relatively small by comparison, had less power to force a factory to alter its existing practices to become more sustainable. The company needed to find an enlightened factory owner who shared Everlane’s values and was already working toward sustainability. Last year, Preysman met Sanjeev Bahl, the founder of the Saitex factory in the Đồng Nai Province of Vietnam. Earlier in his career, Bahl connected brands with denim factories, but when he saw firsthand the damage that the denim industry was causing to the environment, he decided to open the denim factory of his dreams. He chose to set up shop in Vietnam, which is attracting more denim manufacturing because the cost of labor is low and there is already infrastructure in place for making jeans. Saitex currently employs 4,300 people. “It was hard finding an owner who is committed to clean manufacturing,” Preysman says. “Most factory owners keep to the minimum standard. But Sanjiv, who is Buddhist, believes in leaving the world a better place than it is.” Bahl has made the factory as sustainable as possible, with solar panels and fountains that harvest rainwater. He’s also incorporated technology that mitigates the most polluting aspects of the denim-making process. The factory is constantly trying to reduce the amount of water required to make a single pair of jeans. It currently uses about 1,000 liters, but is hoping to reduce this by 30% in the next few years. Massive reverse osmosis machines filter the indigo- and chemical-polluted water through a membrane, leaving clean water behind. Soon, Saitex hopes to build a facility to grow crops on the property using this clean water. “The water that comes out of it is actually drinkable,” Preysman says. “I have tried it myself.” When the clean water is extracted from the polluted liquid, what is left is a thick by-product that has the consistency of cake batter. Saitex combines this material with cement to create bricks that are used to create homes for people in need. Saitex is now working with other factories in the area to process their waste, which could develop into a new revenue stream.

