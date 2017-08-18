Congrats to Julian Assange for getting that coveted Donald Trump Jr. Twitter follow

This morning the very helpful Twitter bot “TrumpAlert” informed us that President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. has followed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Twitter. There’s a lot to unpack here.

DonaldJTrumpJr has just followed @JulianAssange. — Trump Alert (@TrumpsAlert) August 18, 2017

Why would a member of Trump’s family follow Assange now? Well, it just so happens that Republican Representative Dana Rohrabacher met with him in London earlier this week. According to the Republican lawmaker, who spoke with the Orange County Register after his meeting, Assange reasserted that Russia was not the source of the DNC leaks from last year–a claim Assange has been making ever since evidence came to light that the Kremlin may have facilitated the hack into the Democrats servers and given the info to Wikileaks, which ultimately helped Trump win the election against Hillary Clinton.

Despite alleged proof of Russian involvement with the DNC hack, Assange has remained steadfast that it’s not the case. Rohrabacher, who has been known to defend Vladimir Putin, is now on Assange’s side. He says he received information from Assange that will have “earth-shattering political impact.” Alas, first, the representative has to show this all to Trump.

Lest we forget, we recently learned that Donald Trump Jr.–along with Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort–had a private meeting last year with Russians about the “government’s support of Mr. Trump” while the election was still underway. Both Trump Jr. and his father have tried to downplay the meeting since it came to light.

And, what do you know, today Trump’s son began to follow Assange on social media, after news that he had information that would be helpful to both them and Russia. What a terrible political intrigue narrative non-fiction book this will all become in a decade or two.