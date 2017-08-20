Solar eclipse live stream: Here’s where to watch online, from NASA to Twitter

In case you haven’t noticed, eclipse fever has swept the nation, and with good reason. Monday’s astronomical event will be the first total solar eclipse in the contiguous United States since 1979. The eclipse will be visible from across the country beginning in Lincoln City, Oregon (home to the World’s Smallest River!), at 9:05 a.m. PDT as a partial solar eclipse, becoming a total eclipse at 10:16 a.m. The eclipse will then make its way across the country, ending at 2:44 p.m. EDT near Columbia, South Carolina, providing free entertainment for any and all, if they have real solar eclipse viewing glasses.

The Ballooning Project will use its high-altitude balloons to stream videos of the eclipse. Watch here. • Slooh, a space broadcaster, will cover the eclipse as it travels from sea to shining sea, broadcasting its view of the eclipse from a perch in Idaho, capping off a three-day long-eclipse fest. Watch here. • Exploratorium, the San Francisco science museum, will have five live streams of the eclipse filmed in Madras, Oregon, and Casper, Wyoming. They’ll have Spanish- and English-narrated eclipse feeds and a special “sonification” of the eclipse by the Kronos Quartet. You can also watch on their app. Watch here. • Science Channel will broadcast views from Madras, Oregon, in partnership with the Lowell Observatory, while retired astronaut Mike Massimino will host the proceedings from Charleston, South Carolina. Watch here. • CNN and Volvo will provide a 360-degree view of the eclipse from various locations along the path of totality. The stream will also be viewable in virtual reality, in case reality is too much of a bummer. The livestream begins at 12:03 p.m. EDT. Watch here. If you sleep through the entire thing, lay off the Ambien and tune in to NOVA’s Eclipse Over America, which will premiere Monday night and recap the great eclipse.