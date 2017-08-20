Solar eclipse live stream: Here’s where to watch online, from NASA to Twitter

In case you haven’t noticed, eclipse fever has swept the nation, and with good reason. Monday’s astronomical event will be the first total solar eclipse in the contiguous United States since 1979. The eclipse will be visible from across the country beginning in Lincoln City, Oregon (home to the World’s Smallest River!), at 9:05 a.m. PDT as a partial solar eclipse, becoming a total eclipse at 10:16 a.m. The eclipse will then make its way across the country, ending at 2:44 p.m. EDT near Columbia, South Carolina, providing free entertainment for any and all, if they have real solar eclipse viewing glasses.

If you can’t find any solar eclipse glasses at the library or in stores (here’s where to check), don’t have a colander handy, or simply are unable to tear yourself away from your cubicle, here’s where you can live-stream the eclipse:

• NASA will have not one, but two live streams of the eclipse: NASA TV, the space agency’s television service, will broadcast live footage compiled from terrestrial video feeds, “eclipse jets,” spacecraft, high-altitude balloons, specially modified telescopes, and from aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Stream the eclipse on your favorite platform, including YouTube, Periscope, Twitch, and Facebook Live.

The space organization will also broadcast a live stream from NASA EDGE, its unscripted live feed, and if lizard people emerge during the eclipse, you’re probably gonna want to be watching NASA’s unscripted feed.

• Twitter and the Weather Channel will live-stream the event. Coverage will include live shots from 10 locations in the eclipse’s “path of totality,” including Nashville, Casper, Wyoming; McMinnville, Oregon; and Hopkinsville, Kentucky, the point where totality is expected to stretch out the longest.

• Virtual Telescope Project will host a free online observing session with views of the total solar eclipse beginning at 1 p.m. EDT. Watch here.

• Time and Life VR will be producing a 360-degree VR livestream of the solar eclipse on Time‘s Facebook and YouTube pages, in partnership with Mesmerise Global.