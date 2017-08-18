Sprout Social’s Bot Builder tool comes to Facebook Messenger

Well, it just got easier for brands to unleash custom-tailored customer service chatbots in Facebook Messenger. Analytics firm Sprout Social said yesterday it brought it’s Bot Builder tool to the popular instant-messaging app. Bot Builder, which Sprout Social introduced for Twitter DMs earlier this year, streamlines the process for creating, previewing, and deploying custom chatbots—making it easier for non-developers to get bots to do their bidding. According to Sprout Social, Facebook already has 100,000 monthly active bots (not scary at all) and some 80% of high-level marketers plan to implement bots by 2020. You can learn more about Bot Builder here.