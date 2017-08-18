Always #LikeAGirl Returns To Fight The Fear Of Failure

What: A new ad in the award-winning #LikeAGirl campaign that focuses on young girls’ self-confidence and fear of failure.

Who: Always, Leo Burnett

Why we care: Given the monstrous success of #LikeAGirl over the years, any new addition is worth noting. And while this spot itself doesn’t have the dramatic punch of the original, it’s still a worthy continuation of an important campaign.

A new survey by the brand found that 50% of girls feel paralyzed by fear of failure during puberty, while 7 in 10 girls avoid trying new things during that time because they are afraid to fail, and 6 in 10 said that failing during puberty made them want to quit. Perhaps knowing how common these feelings are might inspire young viewers to overcome them.

The brand also posted an interview with director Lucy Luscombe about the spot.