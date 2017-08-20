Patagonia Steps Up Its Public Lands Activism With First-Ever TV Commercial

Who: Patagonia

Why we care: Back in March, Patagonia created a series of videos, including a 360 experience, to raise awareness for the need to protect public spaces like the Bears Ears national monument in Utah. When the Utah government planned to roll back protections for ­Bears Ears, a 1.4-million-acre swath of high desert considered sacred by local tribes–the brand led industry leaders to take their Outdoor Retailer trade show, representing an industry with almost $50 billion in revenue, to another state. The company even threatened to take the Trump administration to court in order to protect these public lands.

This first-ever TV spot is part of a nearly $700,000 media buy, of statewide television and radio time in Secretary Zinke’s home state of Montana reminding him that he once said “our greatest treasures are public lands.” The company also bought TV and radio ad time in Utah and Nevada where Bears Ears, Grand Staircase Escalante, Gold Butte, and Basin and Range National Monuments are under threat.