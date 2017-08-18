Airbnb is offering free housing to those affected by the disaster in Barcelona

Airbnb has set up free housing for those affected by the violence that took place in Barcelona. The company launched its disaster response program last night after the incident took place, emailing hosts and asking them to volunteer up spaces for anyone who was unable to get home or to a hotel as a result of the attack.

Yesterday, a car mowed down pedestrians walking along Las Ramblas in Barcelona, killing 14 and hurting more than 100 others, according to the Guardian. A second attack took place in the ocean front city of Cambrils where police killed five attackers. Airbnb is in touch with officials there, but has not launched its disaster response tool in that region yet.

Airbnb first launched its volunteer housing program in 2013 after Hurricane Sandy hit New York. It has since expanded its temporary housing program for refugees.RR