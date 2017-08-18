Travis Kalanick says Benchmark lawsuit was designed to exploit his personal tragedy

The VC firm sued the former Uber CEO for fraud, breach of contract, and breach of fiduciary duty last week as part of an attempt to get Kalanick removed from Uber’s board. Yesterday Kalanick filed his reply to the lawsuit, reports Axios. In it, Kalanick states that Benchmark’s fraud claims rely upon “information and belief” rather than explicitly fraudulent statements, but his reply also goes on to say the timing of Benchmark’s suit was designed to exploit him while mourning the loss of his mother, who was killed in a boating accident. Kalanick’s father was also seriously injured in the boating accident. Kalanick’s reply alleges Benchmark “executed its plan at the most shameful of times: immediately after Kalanick experienced a horrible personal tragedy.”
