Google has removed far-right social network Gab app for violating hate speech policy

It’s removal was announced by Gab in a tweet in which the social network posted part of the letter it received from Google, which said the app violated its hate speech policy. Though the network bills itself as a site for free speech, it’s attracted mainly far-right users, many who have been banned for violating hate speech policies on other social networking sites. Gab’s green frog logo also bears a striking resemblance to the unofficial white supremacist mascot Pepe the Frog. Gab recently raised $1 million in a crowdfunding campaign after the events of Charlottesville.