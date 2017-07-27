The title of Hillary Clinton’s new book is a great argument for the power of punctuation

Simon & Schuster revealed today that Hillary Clinton’s book about the 2016 election is called What Happened. Add a question mark to that and it would basically sum up what much of the world was thinking on November 9, 2016, after she lost to Donald Trump. (Really, what happened?) Still, it was a keen bit of branding insight to keep the title question mark-free, which makes it sound more authoritative and separates it from the thousands of existing hot takes that already ask the question of why Clinton lost. Recall that nearly every poll and pundit insisted she had it in the bag. Whether you care about this book or not, it’s a good argument for the power of punctuation. The book comes out in September. Check out more info here.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens