Would you pay $3 a month for HGTV and Animal Planet?

Discovery Communications may have a new response to cord-cutting in the works. AdAge reports that if Discovery’s plan to acquire Scripps Networks comes to fruition, it could create a TV bundle with channels from both networks for around $3 per month to $4 per month. Combined with Scripps, which owns HGTV and the Food Network, Discovery would own five of the top 20 cable networks in the United States. There’s just one hitch: Viacom is also interested in Scripps, and has reportedly offered an all-cash deal for an acquisition. But regardless of what happens to Scripps, cheap sports-free bundles seem inevitable now. Discovery, Viacom, and AMC have even been negotiating to offer one together.