Tech’s Swift Reaction To Hate Groups Was Years In The Making

The sometimes-uncomfortable relationship between online service providers and their more unsavory customers changed in the wake of the Charlottesville tragedy. Companies that don’t take a public stand on the content they carry started to take one, with both GoDaddy and Cloudflare dropping infamous neo-Nazi site the Daily Stormer . Others, like PayPal, which had quietly taken one-off actions on hate sites in the past, started dropping customers by the dozens, including American Renaissance, League of the South, VDARE, and Richard Spencer’s National Policy Institute and AltRight.com. While tech’s crackdown on violence-inciting white nationalist sites came rapidly following the turmoil in Virginia, it took years of cajoling by activists and advocates to get Silicon Valley ready for action.

“We put out our first report about cyberhate in 1985,” says Brittan Heller, director of technology and society for the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). In 2012, the ADL inaugurated its Working Group on Cyberhate. “This was one of the first bodies to get organizations across the tech industry to talk about these issues,” says Heller. The ADL doesn’t publish a list of its members, but Heller says it includes “all the major tech companies like Facebook and Google, Apple and Microsoft, Twitter.” In 2014, the Working Group put out best-practice guidelines for tech companies to handle online hate—like clearly explaining terms of service for users and providing mechanisms for people to report abuse.

Going For The Money

That same year, the Southern Poverty Law Center began its Silicon Valley push. “In 2014, we decided that we needed to at least make an effort to work with the tech companies to de-monetize hate,” says Heidi Beirich, director of SPLC’s Intelligence Project. SPLC persuaded Apple to stop selling music by white power bands including Skrewdriver, Max Resist, and the Bully Boys (with tunes like “Fire Up the Ovens”) on iTunes. Amazon agreed to drop many hate sites from its affiliate program, which pays site owners if people clicking on ads or other links to Amazon go on to make a purchase.

The big prize, though, would be PayPal. “It’s the banking system for the white supremacist movement,” says Beirich, who is not one to speak delicately. “We’ve approached them, we’ve given them information about these hate groups. They’ve done nothing.” Yet another organization, Color of Change, had a different experience. “Some companies were very willing to talk to us, like PayPal,” says Rashad Robinson, the group’s executive director. “Others, it was a bit tougher to get them to engage in conversation.”

PayPal was a tag-team effort between SPLC, which started talks in 2015, and Color of Change, which began efforts to defund white nationalist groups in February. (It resulted in the Blood Money petition that launched on August 16.) “When Color of Change started to meet with PayPal months ago, we provided all our correspondence with Paypal to [them],” says Beirich. Robinson says his group could not have mounted its campaign without SPLC’s research on dangerous sites. “We made some very clear demands around a whole set of sites that we felt weren’t just about hate, but were about promoting violence and terrorism,” he says.

The result: PayPal agreed to drop over three dozen sites that had used PayPal for e-commerce or donations. And the company released a public statement on the changes, a break from its usual approach of quietly dropping sites. “This would not have happened right away this quickly if we had not been pushing, and there had not been internal debates inside these companies, where there were people probably on our side and people who were not,” says Robinson.