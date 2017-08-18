The Tech Companies That Have Banned Hate Groups Since Charlottesville

This week something changed. Technology platforms, long known for trying to keep out of messy politics and ideology, began taking a stand against hate groups after a bloody white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville ended with a man driving his car into and killing a counter-protester.

In the past, many of these tech companies, mindful of free-speech laws and their bustling businesses, have tried to stake a neutral position. Yet now, in the face of white supremacy, racist hate, and the online outrage sparked by Charlottesville and President Donald Trump’s soft response, the facade of neutrality began to come down—at least for now.

Here’s a running list of the technology platforms that have ended service to groups affiliated with the rallies in Charlottesville:

These bans aren’t the end of the story, of course, and they belie a larger challenge to tech companies as they seek to more vigorously police potentially dangerous speech; a number of companies, including those above, still provide services to an untold number of extremist groups. Tech platforms will need to grapple with how to tweak and enforce their policies, and how to actually carry out the messy whack-a-mole business of human and automated moderation.

“We endeavor to be content-neutral, and so I worry about” future bans, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince tells Fast Company. “But hopefully now we can have a conversation without name-calling and think through what the right policy is. And I think we should be working with the entire tech industry, with policymakers, with legislators, with content creators with content consumers, to think about, ‘OK, where do we want to put controls in place?’… I think it is the responsible thing for us to ask ourselves, does that mean that we change our policies?”

