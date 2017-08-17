Nathan Fielder Disrupts Uber In The ‘Nathan For You’ Season Four Trailer

Who: Nathan Fielder and Comedy Central.

Why we care: It’s been nearly two years since the third season of Nathan For You concluded. As last we left him, our hero was walking across a literal tightrope as part of a complicated philanthropical experiment. The reason it’s taken so long for the new season is because Nathan Fielder’s brazen marketing stunts take time to develop in real life and assemble through creative editing. Judging from the trailer for the upcoming fourth season, though, it looks like that time was well spent. Some of Fielder’s new conquests involve guerrilla chili sales at arena events, helping a Bill Gates impersonator find a lost love, and something called “Citywarts.” Perhaps most intriguing, though, is his plot to fight back against Uber by hiring a fleet of cabbies to go rogue. Is that even legal? Find out, maybe, when the show returns on September 28th.JB