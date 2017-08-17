TBT: Lollapalooza edition with Hippo Campus and Frenship

Fast Company was on the ground at Lollapalooza in Chicago’s Grant Park earlier this month. The stacked lineup included Chance the Rapper , Lorde , Tegan and Sara , Run the Jewels , Zara Larsson , and way more. In this special Lolla-themed #TBT, we revisit two artist Q&As in tandem with Red Bull TV.

Hippo Campus

Fast Company: How do you overcome creative roadblocks?

Jake Luppen (vocalist): We get out the N64 and smash it. You need to take a break sometimes.

Nathan Stocker (guitarist): It really dilutes any sort of negative vibes. You play and then it’s over with; it’s done.

FC: What would you say the Hippo Campus brand is?

JL: Minnesota is pretty central to our brand, where we’re from. We get associated with that quite a bit.