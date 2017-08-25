Vacation Season Is Winding Down, So It’s Time To Take a “Workcation”

American workers have a hard time taking vacations. Around 658 million vacation days are left on the table at the end of the year, according to Project: Time Off . And 68% of us admit to checking work email when we’re supposed to be getting away from it all. But what if the purpose of your vacation was work?

The idea of taking a “workcation”—traveling to a destination with the goal of completing a project—isn’t new. We’ve all heard of writers who head to a cabin to finish their latest book, for example. But the idea is gaining traction in a wider variety of jobs and fields.

Mary Fox, founder of the San Francisco-based career design platform Marlow, recently traveled to St. Briac Sur Mer in Brittany, France, to work on her website, products, and member acquisition strategy. The change of location helped her become hyperfocused, she says.

“I know I have a limited amount of time to accomplish a specific goal, whether that’s finding people to join the team, writing an article, or designing a platform,” she says. “If I have absolutely no distractions, I can get about three or four times as much work done in the time it would take in an office.”

Fox also found the time change beneficial. “I was able to work long hours in the morning while San Francisco is still sleeping, go for lunch with my friends, and then get back to work in the evening before dinner, after everyone has started working on the U.S. West Coast,” says Fox.

Kari DePhillips, founder of the PR agency The Content Factory, and one of her employees, Kelly Chase, a digital strategist, are taking the idea of a workcation idea even further: The pair is traveling the world for an entire year, and have launched a weekly Workcationing podcast to share their travels and accomplishments.

“Workcationing is about fully immersing yourself in your work while also building in ways to pamper yourself and unwind so you can be even more effective and productive,” says Chase. “The main project that we’re tackling is getting our email marketing program off the ground.”