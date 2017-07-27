Cord-cutting is back at Comcast after a long winning streak

Philly cable powerhouse Comcast had been bucking the cord-cutting trend for the last few quarters, but the good times couldn’t last forever. This morning, the company reported a net loss of 34,000 pay-TV customers for the second quarter of 2017, ending a nice winning streak. Comcast added pay-TV customers for the previous three consecutive quarters and finished out 2016 with a net gain of 161,000, even as its rivals were hemorrhaging subscribers.